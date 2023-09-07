comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 10:44:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.35 0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.5 -0.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 612.85 0.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 445.75 -0.39%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,595 -0.1%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mono Pharmacare shares list with 3.57% premium at 29 apiece on NSE Emerge
Back

Mono Pharmacare IPO Listing: Mono Pharmacare shares were listed with a tepid premium of 3.57% at 29 apiece on NSE Emerge, as against the issue price of 28 per share.

Mono Pharmacare Ltd, the marketer and distributor of pharmaceutical products, launched its initial public offering (IPO) from August 28 to August 30.

Mono Pharmacare IPO was subscribed 13.42 times in total at the end of the subscription period. The public issue was booked 19.40 times in the retail category, 10.89 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category and 8.00 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Also Read: CPS Shapers makes a stellar debut: SME shares lists with a hefty 147% premium at 450 per share on NSE Emerge

The company raised 14.84 crore from the IPO, which consisted of fresh issue of 53 lakh equity shares. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component in Mono Pharmacare IPO. 

Mono Pharmacare IPO price band was fixed at 26 to 28 per share.

The company intends to use the gross proceeds to meet the working capital requirements; general corporate purposes; and to meet the issue expenses.

Mono Pharmacare IPO’s lead manager was Unistone Capital Private Ltd, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Private Ltd.

Mono Pharmacare Ltd’s core business activities are marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App