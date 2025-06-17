Monolithisch India IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Monolithisch India IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India, a manufacturer of specialized ‘ramming mass’, a heat insulation refractory, received stellar demand. As the bidding period has ended, investors will now focus on Monolithisch India IPO allotment date which is likely today.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from June 12 to June 16. Monolithisch India IPO allotment date is expected to be today, June 17, and the IPO listing date is likely June 19.

The company will soon finalise the Monolithisch India IPO allotment status. Once the Monolithisch India IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders.

Investors can check Monolithisch India IPO allotment status online though the NSE website or the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Monolithisch India IPO registrar.

In order to do a Monolithisch India IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow the few simple steps mentioned below:

Monolithisch India IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Monolithisch India Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Monolithisch India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Monolithisch India IPO GMP Today Monolithisch India shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a strong grey market premium (GMP). Monolithisch India IPO GMP today is ₹40 per share, according to stock market experts.

Monolithisch India IPO GMP today indicates that the equity shares are estimated to be listed at ₹183 apiece on the NSE SME, which is at a premium of 27.97% to the issue price of ₹143 per share.

Monolithisch India IPO Details The bidding for Monolithisch India IPO commenced on Thursday, June 12, and concluded on Monday, June 16. Monolithisch India IPO allotment date is likely today, June 17, and the IPO listing date is estimated to be June 19. Monolithisch India IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Monolithisch India IPO price band was fixed as ₹143 per share. The company raised ₹82.02 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 54.48 lakh shares

Monolithisch India IPO was subscribed 182.89 times in total. The public issue received 94.71 times subscription in the retail category, 129.20 times booking in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion, and 459.99 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Hem Securities is the book-running lead manager of the Monolithisch India IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.