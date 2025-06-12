Monolithisch India IPO opens today; check GMP, subscription status, issue details, more

Monolithisch India IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, June 12 and will conclude on Monday, June 16. Monolithisch India IPO price band has been set between ₹135 and ₹143 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in increments of 1,000 shares thereafter.

Monolithisch India Limited produces and distributes specialized "ramming mass," a heat-resistant refractory utilised in induction furnaces for the iron and steel sector. The company’s range of products includes SGB-777, SLM-999, BG-77, Quartzite Grain SLM -980, and SLM 980. As an ISO certified entity, the company focuses on manufacturing tailored ramming mass for heat insulation, which customers use as a refractory consumable in induction furnaces within iron, steel, and foundry operations.

The primary customers of the company are iron and steel manufacturers located in Eastern India, predominantly in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The manufacturing facility is located in Purulia, West Bengal. The number of clients increased from 43 in 2023 to 61 by 2025.

Monolithisch India's revenue surged by 41%, while its profit after tax (PAT) jumped by 70% from the financial year ending March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole listed peer is Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (with a P/E of 88.64 times).

Monolithisch India IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Thursday's deals.

Monolithisch India IPO details Monolithisch India IPO consists of a fresh issue of 54,48,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹82.02 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The Monolithisch India IPO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for several purposes, including financing capital expenditures for establishing the Company's manufacturing facility, making investments in its subsidiary, addressing working capital needs, and covering general corporate expenses.

Hem Securities Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Monolithisch India IPO, whereas Kfin Technologies Limited acts as the registrar for this offering. The market maker for the Monolithisch India IPO is Hem Finlease Private Limited.

Monolithisch India IPO GMP today Monolithisch India IPO GMP today is +36. This indicates Monolithisch India share price was trading at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Monolithisch India share price is indicated at ₹179 apiece, which is 25.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹143.

According to the grey market activities from the last seven sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹10.00, while the maximum is ₹36, as per the insights from investorgain experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.