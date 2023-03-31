MOS Utility IPO opens today. GMP, things to know before you subscribe to SME issue1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:15 AM IST
MOS Utility IPO: The company's shares will list on the NSE SME platform
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of MOS Utility Limited will open for public subscription on Friday, March 31, 2023 and the SME issue will close on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The price band of the initial share sale has been fixed in the range of ₹72 to 76 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×