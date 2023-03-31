The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of MOS Utility Limited will open for public subscription on Friday, March 31, 2023 and the SME issue will close on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The price band of the initial share sale has been fixed in the range of ₹72 to 76 per share.

As per market observers, MOS Utility shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹7 in the grey market today, up from ₹6 in the previous session. The company's shares are expected to list on April 18, 2023 on the NSE SME platform.

NIFTY SME EMERGE Index is designed to reflect the performance of a portfolio of eligible small and medium enterprises that are listed on NSE EMERGE platform.

MOS Utility Limited (MOS) is a technology-enabled provider of digital and financial service to local communities over the last mile. MOS enlists various network partners and provide them access to the platform as well as their own wallet. Chirag Shah, Kurjibhai Rupareliya and Sky Occean Infrastructure Limited are the promoters of the company.

The company provides business opportunities to shopkeepers, retailers, students, professionals, insurance agents to start their own online Digital service business with the intention to promote government’s “Vocal for Local" campaign. Through its platform, network partners can provide services such as banking, travel, insurance, entertainment and various utility services.

MOS Utility IPO comprises of up to 65,74,400 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each comprising of fresh issue of up to 57,74,400 equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 8,00,000 equity shares by promoter selling shareholders.

