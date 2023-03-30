MOS Utility IPO opens tomorrow. Check GMP, key details of the SME issue before you subscribe1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:55 AM IST
MOS Utility IPO's price band is fixed in the range of ₹72 to 76 per share
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of MOS Utility Limited will open for public subscription tomorrow i.e, on March 31, 2023 and the issue will close on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
