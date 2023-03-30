MOS Utility IPO will be of up to 65,74,400 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each comprising of fresh issue of up to 57,74,400 equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 8,00,000 equity shares by promoter selling shareholder, with a price band of Rs. 72 to 76 as decided by company and promoter selling shareholder in consultation with BRLM. The objects of the offer are to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.