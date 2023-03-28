MOS Utility Ltd to launch IPO on 31st March2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:54 PM IST
MOS Utility Limited is a technology enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2B and B2B2C segment.
Incorporated in 2009, MOS Utility Limited is a technology-enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2B and B2B2C segments. The company has filed its IPO papers for listing on NSE Emerge platform. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) to the issue and Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd. is the Registrar.
