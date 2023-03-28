MOS Utility Ltd to launch IPO on 31st March

The Initial Public Offer of up to 65,74,400 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each comprising of fresh issue of up to 57,74,400 equity shares and an Offer For Sale of up to 8,00,000 equity shares by promoter selling shareholder, will open on 31/3/2023 and close on 06/04/2023, with a price band of Rs. 72 to 76 as decided by company and promoter selling shareholder in consultation with BRLM.