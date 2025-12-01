Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Mother Nutri Foods IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the peanut butter manufacturer Mother Nutri Foods Ltd received strong subscription during its bidding period. Investors now focus on Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 1 December 2025.

The SME IPO was open from November 26 to November 28. Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment date is likely today, December 1, and the IPO listing date is December 3. Mother Nutri Foods shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on December 2, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Mother Nutri Foods IPO registrar.

To check Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment status online.

Mother Nutri Foods IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Mother Nutri Foods Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Mother Nutri Foods IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Mother Nutri Foods Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Mother Nutri Foods IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Mother Nutri Foods IPO GMP Today The trends for Mother Nutri Foods shares in the unlisted market remains muted with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Mother Nutri Foods IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the grey market, Mother Nutri Foods shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Considering the Mother Nutri Foods IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹117 apiece, which is equal to the issue price of ₹117 per share.

The company raised ₹39.59 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 27 lakh shares worth ₹31.67 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6.76 lakh shares aggregating to ₹7.92 crore. Mother Nutri Foods IPO price band was set at ₹111 to ₹117 per share.

Mother Nutri Foods IPO has been subscribed 15.92 times in total, BSE data showed. The public issue was booked 11.31 times in the individual investors category, 10.10 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 34.41 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.