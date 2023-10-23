Motisons Jewellers completes pre-IPO placement, raises ₹33 crore
Motisons Jewellers completes pre-IPO placement of 6 million shares. Motisons Jewellers raises ₹33 crore in pre-IPO round.
The retail jewellery company Motisons Jewellers, located in Jaipur, has raised ₹33 crore during its pre-IPO investment round. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), market regulator, approved Motisons Jewellers' initial public offering (IPO) plans last month.
