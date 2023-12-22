Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment date : The Motisons Jewellers IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Motisons IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and closed on Wednesday, December 20. On day 3, Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription status was 159.61 times.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers IPO sees stellar demand on day 3, issue booked over 159 times so far; GMP drops

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26.

If you applied for the shares, here's how the Motisons IPO allotment status can be checked.

If you have applied for the Motisons IPO, you can do a Motisons IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Motisons IPO allotment status of your application below: Motisons Jewellers IPO: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Motisons Jewellers IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Also Read: Last day to apply for Motisons Jewellers IPO; should you subscribe?

How to check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Motisons IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Latest GMP, steps to check Motisons IPO allotment status

How to check Motisons IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Motisons IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers IPO: Issue subscribed 51.50 times on day 2; NIIs, retail portion sees huge interest

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +85, similar to the last session. This indicates Motisons Jewellers share price were trading at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Motisons Jewellers share price was indicated at ₹140 apiece, which is 154.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!