Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps to check Motisons IPO allotment status
Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment date has been finalised. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal. Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today is +85. The estimated listing price is ₹140 apiece, which is 154.55% higher than the IPO price.
Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment date : The Motisons Jewellers IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Motisons IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and closed on Wednesday, December 20. On day 3, Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription status was 159.61 times.
