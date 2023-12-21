Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Latest GMP, steps to check Motisons IPO allotment status
Motisons Jewellers IPO share allotment will be finalised soon today. Investors can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal. The IPO subscription status was 159.61 times. Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today is +78. The estimated listing price of the shares is indicated at ₹133 apiece.
Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment date : The Motisons Jewellers IPO share allotment will be finalised soon today (Thursday, December 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Motisons IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and closed on Wednesday, December 20. On day 3, Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription status was 159.61 times.
