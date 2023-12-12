Motisons Jewellers IPO announces price band at ₹52-55 per share: GMP, issue details, more
Motisons Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. Motisons Jewellers IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to 2,74,71,000 equity shares.
Motisons IPO price band: The Motisons Jewellers IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Motisons Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. The allocation to anchor investors for the Motisons Jewellers IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 15.
