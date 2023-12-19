Motisons Jewellers Opens Today Live Updates: Motisons Jewellers IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. Within minutes of opening, the Motisons IPO was fully subscribed on its first day of subscription, receiving a stellar response from retail investors, and non institutional investors (NIIs).
Motisons IPO was booked 15.02 times at the end of day 1. Motisons Jewellers IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 22.24 times, NII portion was subscribed 13.82 times, and QIB portion is booked 8%.
Motisons Jewellers IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.
Motisons Jewellers IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to 2,74,71,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, as per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
Motisons Jewellers Limited sells jewellery crafted from gold, diamonds, and kundans in addition to other jewellery items made of metals like pearl, silver, platinum, and other alloys.
Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription status is 17.45 times at 10:12 IST.
Motisons IPO retail investors portion has been subscribed 25.77 times, NII portion is subscribed 16.20 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 9%.
Motisons IPO has received bids for 36,42,08,500 shares against 2,08,71,000 shares on offer, at 10:12 IST, according to data from the BSE.
Motisons Jewellers IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Jaipur-based Motisons Jewellers successfully raised ₹36.3 crore from anchor investors on December 15.
During the anchor investment phase, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1 acquired 46 lakh equity shares, totalling ₹25.3 crore, while Zinnia Global Fund PCC-Cell Dewcap Fund purchased 20 lakh shares with a total value of ₹11 crore.
The company has confirmed the allocation of 6.6 million equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹55 per share. It is noteworthy that, out of this total allocation to anchor investors, no shares were allotted to funds.
The company intends to use the net proceeds of the fresh offering to finance the following goals: meeting the company's working capital needs; general corporate purposes; and repaying the company's outstanding loans from scheduled commercial banks.
The registrar of the Motisons Jewellers IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager of the offering is Holani Consultants Private Limited.
Motisons IPO GMP today or Motisons IPO grey market premium is +109, similar to the previous session. This indicates Motisons Jewellers share price were trading at a premium of ₹109 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Motisons Jewellers share price was indicated at ₹164 apiece, which is 198.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.
Based on last 16 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹109.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
