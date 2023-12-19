Motisons Jewellers Opens Today Live Updates: Motisons Jewellers IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. Within minutes of opening, the Motisons IPO was fully subscribed on its first day of subscription, receiving a stellar response from retail investors, and non institutional investors (NIIs).

Motisons IPO was booked 15.02 times at the end of day 1. Motisons Jewellers IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 22.24 times, NII portion was subscribed 13.82 times, and QIB portion is booked 8%.

Motisons Jewellers IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

Motisons Jewellers IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to 2,74,71,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, as per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Motisons Jewellers Limited sells jewellery crafted from gold, diamonds, and kundans in addition to other jewellery items made of metals like pearl, silver, platinum, and other alloys.