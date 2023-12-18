Motisons Jewellers IPO: Here are 10 things to know before subscribing

Motisons Jewellers initial public offering (IPO) has opened today - Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. The company raised ₹36.3 crore from anchor investors on December 15, just a day prior to the commencement of the public offering. The anchor book saw participation from only two investors.

The company has confirmed the allocation of 6.6 million equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹55 per share. It is noteworthy that, out of this total allocation to anchor investors, no shares were allotted to funds.

The Chhabra family-owned jewellery maker intends to raise a total of ₹151.09 crore through its initial public offering at the upper price band, comprising only a fresh issue component of 2.74 crore equity shares.

Here are 10 factors to know before subscribing to the issue —

Motisons Jewellers IPO date - The public issue is scheduled to open for subscription on December 18, with the closing date set for December 20.

Motisons Jewellers IPO price band - The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹52-55 per share.

Motisons Jewellers IPO size - It is a book built issue of ₹151.09 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 2.75 crore shares.

Motisons Jewellers IPO reservation - Not more than 50% of the issue reserved for QIB, not less than 35% of the issue reserved for retail investors and not less than 15% of the reserved for Non-institutional Investors (NII).

Motisons Jewellers IPO registrar - Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Motisons Jewellers IPO book-running managers - Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the issue.

Motisons Jewellers IPO promoter holding - The promoters of the company are Mr. Sandeep Chhabra, Mr. Sanjay Chhabra, Ms. Namita Chhabra, Ms. Kajal Chhabra, Moti Lal Sandeep Chhabra HUF, Sandeep Chhabra HUF and Sanjay Chhabra HUF.

Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment date - The allotment for the Motisons Jewellers IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date - The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Motisons Jewellers IPO objective - Of the net fresh issue proceeds, ₹58 crore will be utilised for repayment of debt and ₹71 crore for working capital requirements. And the remaining will be set aside for general corporate purposes going ahead.

