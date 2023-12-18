Motisons Jewellers IPO: Here are 10 things to know before subscribing
Motisons Jewellers IPO: The Chhabra family-owned jewellery maker intends to raise a total of ₹151.09 crore through its initial public offering at the upper price band, comprising only a fresh issue component of 2.74 crore equity shares.
Motisons Jewellers initial public offering (IPO) has opened today - Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. The company raised ₹36.3 crore from anchor investors on December 15, just a day prior to the commencement of the public offering. The anchor book saw participation from only two investors.
