Motisons Jewellers IPO: Issue gets oversubscribed 15.02 times on day 1, GMP steady; should you subscribe?
Motisons Jewellers IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Motisons Jewellers IPO closes on Wednesday, December 20.
Motisons Jewellers IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. Within minutes of opening, the Motisons IPO was fully subscribed on its first day of subscription, receiving a blockbuster response from retail investors, and non institutional investors (NIIs).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started