Motisons Jewellers IPO: Issue subscribed 51.50 times on day 2; NIIs, retail portion sees huge interest
Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription status maintained momentum on day two, with incredible response from both retail and non-institutional investors. Subscription was 51.50 times at the end of day 2.
