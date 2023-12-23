Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date announced. GMP signals strong debut after share allotment
Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP signals that an allottee may get multibagger return on its investment on listing date
Motisons Jewellers IPO: After allotment of shares, lucky allottees are eagerly waiting for Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date, which is fixed on 26th December 2023. Those who have applied for the book build issue need not to move from pillar to post and check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status. They can check their application online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of Motisons Jewellers IPO refistrar — Link Intime Private Limited.
