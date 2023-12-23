comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date announced. GMP signals strong debut after share allotment
Back Back

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date announced. GMP signals strong debut after share allotment

 Asit Manohar

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP signals that an allottee may get multibagger return on its investment on listing date

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date has been fixed on 26th December 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. (Photo: Courtesy Motisons Jewellers Ltd)Premium
Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date has been fixed on 26th December 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. (Photo: Courtesy Motisons Jewellers Ltd)

Motisons Jewellers IPO: After allotment of shares, lucky allottees are eagerly waiting for Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date, which is fixed on 26th December 2023. Those who have applied for the book build issue need not to move from pillar to post and check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status. They can check their application online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of Motisons Jewellers IPO refistrar — Link Intime Private Limited.

Meanwhile, grey market sentiments are going from strong to stronger on Motisons Jewellers IPO. According to stock market observers, Motisons Jewellers share price is available at a premium of 87 in grey market today.

Also Read: Suraj Estate IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, how to check status online

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today

Stock market observers maintained that Motisons Jewellers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 87, which is around 9 higher from yesterday's Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP of 78. They said that small size, attractive valuations and trend reversal on Dalal Street after strong sell off on Wednesday are combinations of reasons that have fueled grey market sentiments in regard to Motisons Jewellers IPO.

Also Read: Happy Forgings IPO allotment out. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price prediction

So, grey market is signaling that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price would be around 142 ( 55 + 87), which is around 160 per cent highger from Motisons Jewellers IPO price band of 52 to 55 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken seriously as it is not an ideal indicator for assessing the expected listing gain from a public issue. They said that grey market is non regulared and it has no connect with financials of the company. So, it is better to scan balance sheet of the company as it gives concrete information of the company's fundamentals.

Also Read: Credo Brands IPO allotment declared. Latest GMP, how to check status

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date

As per the information available on BSE website, shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited will list on BSE and NSE in special pre open session on 26th December 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities," BSE notice read adding, “The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App