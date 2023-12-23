Motisons Jewellers IPO: After allotment of shares, lucky allottees are eagerly waiting for Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date, which is fixed on 26th December 2023. Those who have applied for the book build issue need not to move from pillar to post and check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status . They can check their application online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of Motisons Jewellers IPO refistrar — Link Intime Private Limited.

Meanwhile, grey market sentiments are going from strong to stronger on Motisons Jewellers IPO. According to stock market observers, Motisons Jewellers share price is available at a premium of ₹87 in grey market today.

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today

Stock market observers maintained that Motisons Jewellers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹87, which is around ₹9 higher from yesterday's Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP of ₹78. They said that small size, attractive valuations and trend reversal on Dalal Street after strong sell off on Wednesday are combinations of reasons that have fueled grey market sentiments in regard to Motisons Jewellers IPO.

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price prediction

So, grey market is signaling that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price would be around ₹142 ( ₹55 + ₹87), which is around 160 per cent highger from Motisons Jewellers IPO price band of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken seriously as it is not an ideal indicator for assessing the expected listing gain from a public issue. They said that grey market is non regulared and it has no connect with financials of the company. So, it is better to scan balance sheet of the company as it gives concrete information of the company's fundamentals.

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date

As per the information available on BSE website, shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited will list on BSE and NSE in special pre open session on 26th December 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities," BSE notice read adding, “The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days."

