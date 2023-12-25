Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date declared. GMP signals multibagger return
Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price would be around ₹110 per share levels, say market observers
Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, the Motisons Jewellers share price will list on BSE and NSE on 26th December 2023 in the 'T' group of securities. Motisons Jewellers IPO listing will take place in a special pre-open session.
