Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal over 100% gain

 Asit Manohar

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today: Shares of the jewellery brand are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today, say market observers

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price would be around ₹121 apiece levels, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price would be around 121 apiece levels, say market observers. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Motisons Jewellers IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers Limited has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Motisons Jewellers share price will list on BSE and NSE during Tuesday deals in special pre open session. Motisons Jewellers IPO listing will take place in trade-to-trade category and Motisons Jewellers share price will remain in this category for 10 sessions post-listing.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities," says BSE notice adding, "The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days."

Meanwhile, Motisons Jewellers IPO has gained strength in grey market ahead of listing date. As per the stock market observers, Motisons Jewellers share price is available at a premium of 66 in grey market today.

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price

According to stock market experts, Motisons Jewellers IPO received strong response from investors and it has remained steady in grey market since opening of its subscription. They said that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price may take place at a premium of 60 to 70, which means the jewellery stock may list in 115 to 125 per share. They said that one can expect up to 135 per cent listing gain from the Motisons Jewellers IPO listing.

Speaking on expected Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The stock is listing in trade-to-trade category. Hence, it is expected to emerge as one of the circuit to circuit stocks post listing. Fundamentals of the stock don't give comfort that a portfolio stock normally give. However, the stock has received strong response due to over crowded primary market and small size of the offer. So, I am expecting that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price may take place at a premium of 60 to 70 i.e. Motisons Jewellers IPO lsiting price range would be 115 to 125 per share."

Expecting strong debut of Motisons Jewellers shares, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Motisons Jewellers Ltd. IPO received a strong 173x oversubscription and we expect a positive listing for the issue when it lists on the bourses on Tuesday. We expect the stock to list at a premium of around 135% to the issue price of 55 per share."

Prathamesh Masdekar said that strong listing can be attributed to company's well-established business that seamlessly blends heritage with market sensitivity, a vast product portfolio which caters to diverse market segments and strategically located showrooms that contribute to enhanced revenue per square feet.

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Motisons Jewellers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 66, which means grey market is expecting that Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price would be 121 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Published: 26 Dec 2023, 06:39 AM IST
