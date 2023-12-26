Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal over 100% gain
Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today: Shares of the jewellery brand are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today, say market observers
Motisons Jewellers IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers Limited has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Motisons Jewellers share price will list on BSE and NSE during Tuesday deals in special pre open session. Motisons Jewellers IPO listing will take place in trade-to-trade category and Motisons Jewellers share price will remain in this category for 10 sessions post-listing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started