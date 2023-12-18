Motisons Jewellers IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details. Should you apply?
Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP: Shares of the jewellery brand are available at a whopping premium of ₹105, say market observers
Motisons Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers Limited has opened today and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Motisons Jewellers IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week. The realty company has fixed Motisons Jewellers IPO price band at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹151.09 crore from its initial offer via issuance of fresh shares.
