Motisons Jewellers IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details. Should you apply?

Motisons Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers Limited has opened today and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Motisons Jewellers IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week. The realty company has fixed Motisons Jewellers IPO price band at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹151.09 crore from its initial offer via issuance of fresh shares.

Meanwhile, shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited are availagble for trade in grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited are available at a premium of whopping ₹105 in grey market today.

Important Motisons Jewellers IPO details

Here we list out important Motisons Jewellers IPO details:

1] Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹105 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Motisons Jewellers IPO price: The jewellery brand has fixed Motisons Jewellers IPO price band at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share.

3] Motisons Jewellers IPO date: The public offer has opened today and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week.

4] Motisons Jewellers IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹151.09 crore from this public issue via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Motisons Jewellers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 250 company shares.

6] Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, most likely date for share allocation is 21st December 2023.

7] Motisons Jewellers IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

8] Motisons Jewellers IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 26th December 2023.

Motisons Jewellers IPO: Apply or not?

10] Motisons Jewellers IPO review: Giving 'subscribe for listing gain' tag to the mainboard IPO, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The jewellery brand is expected to list at premium asprimary market is over crosed. Apart from this market sentiments are also conducive for investors, which might reflect in subscription status of the public issue. However, company has higher income from other than jewellery business, which is a major concern for the public issue. Apart from this, the public issue is price at higher valuations as well. Therefore, I am expecting consolidation after positive debut of Motison Jewellers shares on Dalal Street. Hence, my suggestion to investors is to apply for the public offer and book profit after positive listing."

Giving 'subscribe' tag to the Motison Jewellers IPO, Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Motisons Jewellers has distinct advantages including well-established business which seamlessly blends heritage with market sensitivity, vast product portfolio which caters to diverse market segments and strategically located showrooms that contribute to enhanced revenue per square feet. Additionally, the company has demonstrated robust revenue growth over the last three years, with a notable doubling of net profit in the past two years. The company is also likely to benefit from sectoral tailwinds wherein the share of organized jewellery has moved up over the past few years. However, we believe that optimizing asset utilization will be pivotal for enhancing RoE and justifying valuations in the future. We therefore advise investors to subscribe to the issue for listing gains only and reconsider the company following sustained financial performance and reasonable valuation."

Indec Securities and Swastika Investmart has also given 'subscribe' tag to Motison Jewellers IPO whereas GoldenTrunk Capital Ventures has not rated the public issue.

