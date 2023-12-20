Motisons Jewellers IPO sees stellar demand on day 3, issue booked over 159 times so far; GMP drops
Motisons Jewellers IPO has received massive responses from all categories, bringing the total number of subscriptions to 157.94 times, so far.
Motisons IPO subscription status: On its third day of subscription, the Motisons Jewellers IPO received massive responses from all categories, bringing the total number of subscriptions to 159.50 times, at 17:27 IST. Investors look forward to the allotment and listing of the Motisons IPO, which has received the highest number of subscriptions thus far this week.
