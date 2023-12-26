comScore
Motisons Jewellers share price makes a strong debut, should buy, sell or hold the stock?

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Motisons Jewellers share price made a strong debut at ₹109 per share, but it has since fallen 5% on NSE. The company has underperformed and is trading below the IPO grey market premium.

Motisons Jewellers share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Motisons Jewellers share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Motisons Jewellers share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On Motisons Jewellers share price today was listed at 109 per share, 98.18% higher than the issue price of 55. On the BSE, Motisons Jewellers shares were listed at 103.90 apiece.

Post a robust listing, Motisons Jewellers share price was locked in 5% lower on NSE. At 11:21 IST, Motisons shares were trading at 103.55 on NSE, and 102.20 on BSE.

Also Read: Blockbuster debut: Motisons Jewellers share price opens with 98% premium at 109 on NSE

The company has underperformed and is far below the Motisons Jewellers IPO grey martket premium, which was 70, according to Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, even though Motisons Jewellers share price opened increased of 54.

Now it has hit the lower circuit of 103.55, with a premium of just about 48.55. On the BSE, it is trading around 100, which means the premium is down to 45. If you are holding the shares, you could sell and exit, as this will continue to trade in trade-to-trade segments for the next nine sessions, he advised. A crore shares have been traded across both exchanges as of right now, and the volume is increasing slowly.

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal over 100% gain

Motisons Jewellers share price outlook 

Mahesh M Ojha, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd's AVP of Research and Business Development, stated that when Motison Jewellers IPO made its debut, it promised investors amazing returns of 87%. With four stores, the company is a major player in the retail jewellery market in Jaipur, Rajasthan. With more than 3,000,00+ jewellery designs available in a variety of categories, including gold and diamond bracelets, necklaces, earrings, pendants, rings and chains, and silver items, the company offers a diversified product portfolio.

“It has marked consistent growth in its top line with fluctuating earnings. We suggest investor shall book atleast 50% profits on the listing day itself rest can be held for Long term investment," said Ojha. 

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers IPO sees stellar demand on day 3, issue booked over 159 times so far; GMP drops

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

