Motisons Jewellers share price makes a strong debut, should buy, sell or hold the stock?
Motisons Jewellers share price made a strong debut at ₹109 per share, but it has since fallen 5% on NSE. The company has underperformed and is trading below the IPO grey market premium.
Motisons Jewellers share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On Motisons Jewellers share price today was listed at ₹109 per share, 98.18% higher than the issue price of ₹55. On the BSE, Motisons Jewellers shares were listed at ₹103.90 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started