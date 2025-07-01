Moving Media Entertainment IPO allotment in focus: Steps to check status, latest GMP

Moving Media Entertainment IPO allotment: Following the successful IPO, investor attention is on its allotment, with a subscription rate of 73.40 times. The allotment date is July 1, 2025, and the shares may list at a premium of 36% on July 3.

Saloni Goel
Published1 Jul 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Moving Media Entertainment IPO allotment: Following the closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of Moving Media Entertainment, investor focus has shifted to its allotment. Moving Media Entertainment IPO had received a stellar response with a strong demand trend in the grey market.

Moving Media Entertainment IPO was booked 73.40 times at the end of the bidding process, with the QIB portion subscribed 44.23 times, the NII portion subscribed 126.07 times, and the retail portion subscribed 61.18 times.

Steps to check Moving Media Entertainment IPO Allotment

Moving Media Entertainment IPO allotment date is Tuesday, July 1, 2025. In order to check the IPO allotment status, investors can head to the website of the registrar (Maashitla Securities Private Limited) or the exchange on which the company shares would list, which is NSE SME in this case.

How to check allotment status on registrar's website

- Head to the website using this link: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

- Select the company name from dropdown - Moving Media Entertainment

- Enter PAN/Application Number/Demat Number details

- Click on Submit

How to check allotment status on NSE's website

- Head to the NSE website using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

- Select Equity & SME bids details

- Select company symbol from the dropdown - MMEL

- Enter PAN/Application Number

- Click on Submit

Moving Media Entertainment IPO GMP

The grey market premium of Moving Media Entertainment IPO was 25 on Tuesday, July 1. As per Moving Media Entertainment IPO GMP and issue price of 70, the shares of the company could list at 95, a premium of 36% on the NSE SME platform.

The listing date for Moving Media Entertainment IPO shares is Thursday, July 3.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

