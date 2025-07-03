Moving Media Entertainment shares list at 1% premium over issue price on NSE SME.

Moving Media Entertainment share price made its stock market debut on Thursday, July 3. The shares listed at a premium of 1 per cent over the issue price of ₹70.

Moving Media Entertainment share price listed at ₹71 apiece on NSE. The stock rose over 5 per cent during the intraday level, climbing to ₹74.55.

Moving Media IPO details The Moving Media Entertainment IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale portion. Retail investors were required to apply in minimum lots of 2,000 shares, amounting to an investment of ₹1.40 lakh.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily for three major purposes: around ₹25 crore will be invested in acquiring advanced camera equipment to strengthen its production capabilities; approximately ₹9 crore will go toward repaying or prepaying certain debt obligations; and the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate needs to support ongoing growth and operations.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on July 1. For successful applicants, shares will be credited to their Demat accounts by July 2, while refunds for those not allotted shares will also be processed on the same day.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited acted as the lead book-running manager for the IPO. Maashitla Securities Private Limited served as the registrar, and Gretex Share Broking Private Limited was the designated market maker.