Mrs Bectors Food IPO off to strong start, subscribed 3.7 times on Day 1

"At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 28.1x its TTM (trailing twelve months) earnings, demanding ₹16,918 million market cap, which we believe is quite reasonable. Further, its listed peers like DFM Foods and ADF Foods are currently trading at 50.5x and 24.9x respectively of its TTM earnings. We further believe that there is a good possibility of listing gains given lower valuations as compared to other listed peers. Further considering attractive valuation and strong future growth prospects in packaged biscuits we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO for the long term," domestic brokerage Anand Rathi said in a note.