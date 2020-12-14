Mrs Bectors Food IPO opens for subscription tomorrow: 10 things to know

The IPO of bread and biscuits maker Mrs Bectors Food will open on December 15 and close on December 17. The IPO comes in the wake of stellar response to Burger King IPO whose shares doubled on the day of listing today. The price band in Mrs Bectors Food IPO has been fixed at ₹286-288 per equity share of a face value of ₹10 each. The company sells biscuits under the 'Cremica' brand and manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestive biscuits, and an array of premium breads under the 'English oven' brand.