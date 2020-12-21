Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO: How to check share allotment status

The share allotment in Mrs Bectors Food IPO, which got a whopping response, is likely to be finalised tomorrow. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the Mrs Bectors Food IPO and will manage the allotment and refund. Investors can check the share allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd website through their PAN numbers. The share allotment can also be checked on BSE's website .

Mrs Bectors Food indicative listing timeline: According to brokerages, refunds/unblocking of ASBA account is likely on 23th December, credit of equity shares to DP account on 24th December and listing on 28th December.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 198 times in one of the best investor responses in recent years. In fact, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription.

Some analysts expect strong listing gains in the wake of strong debut by Burger King, which more than doubled on the first trading day. "We believe that there is a good possibility of listing gains given lower valuations as compared to other listed peers. Further considering attractive valuation and strong future growth prospects in packaged biscuits we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO for the long term," says Shikher Jain, analyst at Anand Rathi.

The retail portion was subscribed 29.28 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category 176.85 times and non institutional investors 620.86 times. The offer comprised a fresh issue of ₹40.54 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹500 crore. The price band for the share sale was fixed at ₹286-288 apiece. Prior to the IPO, Mrs Bectors Food raised ₹162 crore from anchor investors.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

The company sells biscuits under the 'Cremica' brand and manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestive biscuits, and an array of premium breads under the 'English oven' brand.

Mrs Bectors Food is also a supplier of buns to quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains such as McDonald's, KFC, Burger King and Carl's Jr among others.

Mrs. Bectors Food revenue from operations jumped from ₹690 crore in FY18 to ₹762 crore in FY20. In first half of this fiscal (FY21), its revenues had jumped to ₹430.99 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via