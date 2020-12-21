Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO: How to check share allotment status

Some analysts expect strong listing gains in the wake of strong debut by Burger King, which more than doubled on the first trading day. "We believe that there is a good possibility of listing gains given lower valuations as compared to other listed peers. Further considering attractive valuation and strong future growth prospects in packaged biscuits we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO for the long term," says Shikher Jain, analyst at Anand Rathi.