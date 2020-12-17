Mrs Bectors' IPO subscribed 138 times so far

MUMBAI: The ₹541 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd has attracted bids 138 times the number of shares on offer, according to data available with stock exchanges.

Until 2pm, on the last day of the three-day offering, the IPO had attracted bids for over 1.78 billion shares compared with an issue size of 13.24 million shares. At the upper end of the price band of the issue, at ₹288, the IPO has drawn bids worth roughly ₹51,227.20 crore.

The qualified institutional investor category was subscribed 63 times, receiving bids for 236.92 million shares, the non institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 502 times. Demand from retail individual investors, whose investments can not exceed ₹2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 25.12 times.

The company is offering shares in the price band of ₹286-288 apiece.

Mrs Bectors' IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹40.50 crore and an offer for sale of ₹500 crore by Linus Pvt Ltd., Mabel Pvt Ltd, GW Crown Pte Ltd and GW confectionary Pte Ltd , aggregating to ₹541 crore. The issue closes today.

Promoters owned a 52.39% stake in Mrs. Bectors before the issue, and post issue it will be at 48.87%. The price band for selling shares has been fixed at ₹286-288 apiece

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for financing the expansion of the company's Rajpura manufacturing facility in Punjab by establishing a new production line for biscuits, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Mrs Bectors is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid premium biscuits segment in northern India with a market share of 4.5%.

ICICI Securities Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

