Mrs Bectors 540 crore IPO to tap retail investors with 286-288 price band

In the red herring prospectus the company said that continuing effect of the covid-19 pandemic is a risk for the business. “As a result of covid-19, in order to prevent the shortage of raw materials, we have maintained additional raw materials for our production. However, continued supply disruptions could exert pressure on our costs, and we cannot assure you that all or part of any increased costs can be passed along to our consumers in a timely manner or at all, which could negatively affect our business, results of operations and financial condition," it said in the RHP.