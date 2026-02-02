Msafe Equipments IPO allotment likely to be finalised today; Latest GMP, 5 steps to check status

The Msafe Equipments SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment will take place on Monday, February 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of Msafe Equipments IPO allotment.

The shares will get listed on the BSE SME on Wednesday, February 4. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check Msafe Equipments IPO allotment status.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Step 1 To access the Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website, which serves as the registrar for Msafe Equipments IPO, please click on the following link:

Step 2 The page you land on after following the link above will resemble the screenshot provided below.

IPO allotment

Step 3 In the dropdown, you will find both active IPOs and those currently managed by the registrar that are not yet open. However, you will be unable to check the online allocation status until the allotment status for Msafe Equipments Ltd. has been finalized.

Step 4 Next, you can select the company, Msafe Equipments Ltd, from the drop-down list. In this case, the information on the registrar's website will be available either later on July 18, 2023, or by the afternoon of July 19, 2023, as the allotment status will be confirmed on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Step 5 With the following IDs, you can verify the status of the IPO allotment. You can initially check the application status using your mapped Income Tax PAN number - simply enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after selecting PAN from the drop-down menu. Once you've entered the PAN, click the 'Submit' button.

Application number or CAF number - Furthermore, by utilizing your application number or CAF number, you can verify the status of your allocation. After inputting the application or CAF number, press the ‘Search’ button. Ensure that the application is entered exactly as it appears on the acknowledgment paper you received after completing the IPO application process. Then, you can click the ‘Submit’ button to obtain information regarding the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - You can also use the beneficiary ID associated with your demat account. For input, combine the depository participant (DP) ID and client ID into a single string. The NSDL string comprises alphanumeric characters, while the CDSL string consists of numbers. Ensure that you enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they appear. You can find your DP and client ID on your online DP statement or account statement. After that, click on the 'Submit' button.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, February 3. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on the same day as the credit of shares.

Msafe Equipments IPO GMP today Msafe Equipments IPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹26. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Msafe Equipments share is ₹149 apiece, which is 21.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹123.

According to the grey market trends observed over the last 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a strong debut. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹7, while the maximum stands at ₹26, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

