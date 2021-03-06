"As MTAR Tech has got dazzling response from all categories of the investors. The oversubscription added fuel to the premium which was already hot. From past couple of days the premium was around ₹440-450 which jumped to 540-545 ₹ levels after huge oversubscription. We may say its a doubler candidate on listing," said grey-market tracker Abhay Doshi, who is the founder of UnlistedArena.com, which deals in pre-IPO and unlisted shares.