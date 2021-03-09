MTAR Technologies IPO: How to check share allotment status

"MTAR’s revenue and profits have grown at a CAGR of 15.7% and 140.3% respectively over FY18 to FY20. Overall the company has a good financial track record with a debt to equity ratio of 0.13 only. On the risks front, the company derives over 80% of its revenue from its top 3 customers and 49% of revenue from Bloom Energy leading to concentration risk. Besides it does not have any long term contracts with its clients. Over all MTAR is overpriced at a FY20 P/E of 57.5 times. But it has been commanding a good grey market premium," she added.

