MTAR Technologies shares GMP indicate strong listing

Despite the issue being aggressively priced, many brokerages had recommended subscribe to the issue. "At the upper price band of Rs.575, MTAR is available at a P/E of 47.3x (annualized basis on FY21E EPS of Rs.12.2) which is aggressively priced. With no listed peers and a positive sentiment in the space & defence sectors due to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat with limited competition for the products they manufacture, we assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}