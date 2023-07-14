Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, the owner of Mufti Jeans, is planning to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). Mufti Jeans is a leading brand in the mid-premium and premium men's casual wear market in India. The IPO will be a complete offer for sale (OFS), with up to 19.63 million shares being sold by the promoters, promoter group, and other selling shareholders.

The offer for sale includes shares being sold by Kamal Khushlani, Poonam Khushlani, Sonakshi Khushlani, Andrew Khushlani, Concept Communications Ltd, Bela Properties Private Ltd, Jay Milan Mehta, and Sagar Milan Mehta. Kamal Khushlani, who introduced the Mufti brand 25 years ago, aims to revolutionize men's fashion by offering creative, bold, and expressive casual clothing options for the contemporary Indian man. The brand offers a wide range of wardrobe solutions for different occasions, including shirts, t-shirts, jeans, chinos, and more.

Credo Brands Marketing has a strong presence across India, with 1,773 touch points including exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), large format stores (LFSs), and multi-brand outlets (MBOs). The company has experienced significant growth in revenue from operations, with a 46.02% increase in fiscal year 2023 compared to the previous year. Net profit for the same period more than doubled. The company follows an asset-light model, focusing on product design and quality control while outsourcing manufacturing operations.

The book running lead managers for the IPO are DAM Capital Advisors Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Keynote Financial Services Limited, with Link Intime India Private Limited serving as the registrar to the offer. The equity shares of Credo Brands Marketing are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.

