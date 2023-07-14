Mufti jeans owner, Credo brands marketing, planning for an IPO; great opportunities for investors the fashion industry1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Mufti Jeans' owner, Credo Brands Marketing, plans to file its IPO draft prospectus with SEBI. The IPO will be a complete offer for sale, with up to 19.63 million shares being sold. The brand offers a wide range of men's casual wear and has experienced significant growth in revenue.
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, the owner of Mufti Jeans, is planning to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). Mufti Jeans is a leading brand in the mid-premium and premium men's casual wear market in India. The IPO will be a complete offer for sale (OFS), with up to 19.63 million shares being sold by the promoters, promoter group, and other selling shareholders.
