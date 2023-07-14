Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, the owner of Mufti Jeans, is planning to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). Mufti Jeans is a leading brand in the mid-premium and premium men's casual wear market in India. The IPO will be a complete offer for sale (OFS), with up to 19.63 million shares being sold by the promoters, promoter group, and other selling shareholders.

