Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: Here's how to check allotment status; GMP jumps ahead of listing
Mukka Proteins IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today (Tuesday, March 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status on its registrar's portal, Cameo Corporate Services Limited as well as on BSE.
Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: Mukka Proteins IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today (Tuesday, March 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status on its registrar's portal, Cameo Corporate Services Limited as well as on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started