Mukka Proteins IPO continues to see strong demand from retail, NIIs on day 2; check GMP
Mukka Proteins IPO opens on Feb 29 and closes on Mar 4. Raised ₹67.20 crores from anchor investors. Reserved shares for QIB, NII, and retail investors. Price band ₹26-28 per share.
Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status: Investor response to Mukka Proteins IPO remained overwhelmingly positive even on the second day. Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status was 5.22 times, at 13:51 IST, as per data available on BSE.
