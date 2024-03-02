Mukka Proteins IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not as bidding ends on Monday?
Mukka Proteins IPO GMP: Shares of the fish protein products maker company are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today, say market observers
Mukka Proteins IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mukka Proteins Limited opened on 29th February 2024 i.e. on Thursday last week. the public issue will remain open till 4th March 2024, which means the primary market investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public issue. Mukka Proteins IPO has already raised ₹67.20 crore from anchor investors and the company promoters aim to raise a total of ₹224 crore through the issuance of fresh shares only. The fish protein product maker company has fixed Mukka Proteins IPO price band at ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share. As per the Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status, the book build issue has been subscribed 6.97 times in the first two days of bidding. Meanwhile, the grey market continues to remain highly bullish on the Mukka Proteins IPO. According to the stock market observers, Mukka Proteins IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started