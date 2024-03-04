Mukka Proteins IPO: Issue booked over 136x so far, NIIs, retail investors steal the show; check latest GMP
Mukka Proteins IPO opened on Feb 29 and closes on Mar 4, raising ₹67.20 crore from anchor investors. The IPO price band is ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share with a lot size of 535 shares.
Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status: Mukka Proteins IPO continued to receive huge demand from investors on the third day as well.
