Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status: Mukka Proteins IPO continued to receive huge demand from investors on the third day as well.

Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status is 136.89 times, at 17:12 IST, as per BSE data. On day 3, Mukka Proteins IPO retail investors portion has been subscribed 58.36 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 250.26 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 189.28 times.

Investor response to Mukka Proteins IPO remained overwhelmingly positive even on the second day. Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status was 6.97 times, as per data available on BSE.

On Day 2, the retail investors' portion has been booked 10.21 times, Non Institutional Investors' (NII) portion is subscribed 6.22 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) portion is subscribed 1.86 times.

With its retail portion being fully subscribed within the first two hours of opening, Mukka Proteins IPO had a solid start on its first day of opening. Mukka Proteins IPO subscription rate was 2.47 times on Day 1, as per BSE data.

On Day 1, Mukka Proteins IPO's retail investors' portion was subscribed 3.70 times, Non Institutional Investors' portion was booked 1.55 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers' portion was booked 1.01 times.

Mukka Proteins IPO details.

Mukka Proteins IPO opened on Feb 29 and closes on Mar 4. It raised ₹67.20 crore from anchor investors.

It has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Mukka Proteins Ltd manufactures and sells fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste, which are necessary components in the production of aqua feed (for fish and prawns), poultry feed (for grill and layer), and pet food (dog and cat chow).

Mukka Proteins IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. Mukka Proteins IPO lot size is 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter.

Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status Mukka Proteins IPO has received bids for 7,66,57,79,065 shares against 5,60,00,435 shares on offer, at 17:12 IST, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 1,63,41,39,845 shares against 2,80,00,000 shares on offer for this segment.

The non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 3,00,31,08,010 shares against 1,20,00,000 on offer for this segment.

The QIB portion received bids for 3,02,85,31,210 shares against 1,60,00,435 shares on offer for this segment.

Mukka Proteins IPO details Mukka Proteins IPO, which is worth ₹224 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue, as stated in the red herring prospectus (RHP), to fund the following: general corporate purposes, investment in their associate, Ento Proteins Private Limited, and the company's working capital requirements.

The registrar for the Mukka Proteins IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd.

Mukka Proteins IPO GMP today Mukka Proteins IPO GMP or grey market premium is +35. This indicates Mukka Proteins share price was trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mukka Proteins share price is indicated at ₹63 apiece, which is 125% higher than the IPO price of ₹28.

Based on last 28 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹35, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

