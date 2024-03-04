Mukka Proteins IPO last bidding day today: Should you apply to the ₹224-crore issue? Check GMP, subscription status
Mukka Proteins IPO offers ₹224 crore with no offer-for-sale component. Mukka Proteins IPO GMP at +25, indicating strong listing prospects with estimated share price of ₹53. Mukka Proteins IPO subscribed 6.97 times by day 2.
Mukka Proteins IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 29, and today (Monday, March 4) is the last day to apply to the issue for those who are interested in subscribing. Mukka Proteins IPO received favourable responses over the first two days of its opening. Mukka Proteins IPO subscription status was 6.97 times on day 2, as per data available on BSE, and on the first day the issue was subscribed 2.47 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started