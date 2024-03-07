Mukka Proteins IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see over 100% listing gain for allottees
Mukka Proteins IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Mukka Proteins IPO listing price would be around ₹64, say market observers
Mukka Proteins IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mukka Proteins Limited has been fixed on 7th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Mukka Proteins IPO listing date has been fixed on 7th March 2024. Mukka Proteins IPO listing will take place in a special per-open session on Thursday. According to stock market experts, Mukka Proteins IPO listing may take place above 100 percent premium. They said that Mukka Proteins IPO listing price would be in the range of ₹60 to ₹66 per share. As per the market observers, Mukka Proteins IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹36 whereas Mukka Proteins IPO price band is ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share.
