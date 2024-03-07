Mukka Proteins IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mukka Proteins Limited has been fixed on 7th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Mukka Proteins IPO listing date has been fixed on 7th March 2024. Mukka Proteins IPO listing will take place in a special per-open session on Thursday. According to stock market experts, Mukka Proteins IPO listing may take place above 100 percent premium. They said that Mukka Proteins IPO listing price would be in the range of ₹60 to ₹66 per share. As per the market observers, Mukka Proteins IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹36 whereas Mukka Proteins IPO price band is ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukka Proteins IPO listing date "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, March 7, 2024, the equity shares of Mukka Proteins Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days," the BSE notice says.

Mukka Proteins IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Mukka Proteins IPO listing, Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at Stoxbox said, “Mukka Proteins IPO received an overwhelming subscription of over 137x. We expect a positive listing for the issue when it is listed on the bourses on Thursday. We expect the stock to list at a premium of around 125% to the issue price of Rs. 28 per share." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Asked about the possible Mukka Proteins IPO listing price range, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Mukka Proteins IPO listing price may take place in between ₹60 to ₹66 per share range. Attractive valuations and the strong customer base of the company justify this bumper opening but one should keep in mind that the stock will be in the trade-to-trade category for the next 10 days. Trading won't be possible in this stock in this period and hence the stock is expected to move on one side for the next 10 days post-listing. So, the opening of the stock in this period would be important."

Mukka Proteins IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Mukka Proteins IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹36, which is around 129 percent of the Mukka Proteins IPO price band of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share. Market observers said that Mukka Proteins IPO GMP today is ₹36, which means the grey market is expecting that the Mukka Proteins IPO listing price would be around ₹64 ( ₹28 + ₹36). So, the grey market is also signaling over 100 percent return for the lucky allottees of Mukka Proteins IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!