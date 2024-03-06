Mukka Proteins IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what latest GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing
Mukka Proteins IPO GMP signals strong listing with a premium of +35 in grey market, indicating estimated listing price of ₹63 apiece, 125% higher than IPO price.
Mukka Proteins IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, March 7. Mukka Proteins IPO allotment has been finalised. Today (Wednesday, March 6), will see the crediting of shares to demat accounts for those who have been allocated shares. For those who have not received their shares, the refund process will also take place today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started