Mukka Proteins IPO: Mangaluru-based firm raises ₹67.20 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Mukka Proteins informed the bourses that it allocated 2,39,99,565 equity shares at ₹28 per share on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to six anchor investors.
Fish protein products manufacturer Mukka Proteins, on Wednesday, announced that it has garnered ₹67.20 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started