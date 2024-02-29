Mukka Proteins IPO opens today: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Should you subscribe or not?
Mukka Proteins IPO opens today and closes on March 4. Price band set at ₹26 to ₹28 per share with lot size of 535 shares. Reserved shares for QIB, NII, and retail investors as per SEBI guidelines. Mukka Proteins IPO worth ₹224 crore comprises fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares.
Mukka Proteins IPO opens for subscription today (Thursday, February 29), and will close on Monday, March 4. Mukka Proteins IPO raised ₹67.20 crores from anchor investors on Wednesday, February 28. The company notified the exchanges that it allocated 2,39,99,565 equity shares to anchor investors.
