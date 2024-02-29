Mukka Proteins IPO opens for subscription today (Thursday, February 29), and will close on Monday, March 4. Mukka Proteins IPO raised ₹67.20 crores from anchor investors on Wednesday, February 28. The company notified the exchanges that it allocated 2,39,99,565 equity shares to anchor investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukka Proteins IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. Mukka Proteins IPO lot size is 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter.

Mukka Proteins IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Mukka Proteins IPO details.

Mukka Proteins Ltd manufactures and sells fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste, which are necessary components in the production of aqua feed (for fish and prawns), poultry feed (for grill and layer), and pet food (dog and cat chow). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three of the company's promoter directors, Kalandan Mohammed Haris, Kalandan Mohammed Arif, and Kalandan Mohammed Althaf, are actively involved in the business.

As per the company's RHP, its listed peers are Avanti Feeds Ltd (with a P/E of 25), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (with a P/E of 33.23), Zeal Aqua Ltd (with a P/E of 20.63), and Waterbase Ltd.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Mukka Proteins Limited's profit after tax (PAT) scaled by 84.07%, while revenue jumped by 52.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukka Proteins IPO details Mukka Proteins IPO, which is worth ₹224 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue, as stated in the red herring prospectus (RHP), to fund the following: general corporate purposes, investment in their associate, Ento Proteins Private Limited, to fund its working capital requirements, and funding the company's working capital requirements.

The registrar for the Mukka Proteins IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukka Proteins IPO GMP price today Mukka Proteins IPO GMP or grey market premium is +15. This indicates Mukka Proteins share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mukka Proteins share price was indicated at ₹43 apiece, which is 53.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 24 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹17, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Mukka Proteins IPO Review “Mukka Proteins is a numero uno company in fish meals, fish oils and related allied products with 25-30% market share domestically. It also has good demand in global markets. The company has posted growth in its top and bottom lines for the reported periods. Based on FY24 annualized earnings, the issue appears reasonably priced. The company may attract first mover fancy post listing. Investor (who have no reservation for the segments) may lap it up for the medium to long term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!