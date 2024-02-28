Mukka Proteins IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before investing to ₹224-crore issue
Mukka Proteins, a leading fish protein maker, to open IPO on February 29 with a price band of ₹26-28 per share.
Mukka Proteins IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, February 29). Mukka Proteins Ltd manufactures and sells fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste, which are necessary components in the production of aqua feed (for fish and prawns), poultry feed (for grill and layer), and pet food (dog and cat chow). The company is a maker of fish protein products. Moreover, fish oil is used in the manufacture of soap, leather tanneries, paint, and pharmaceutical goods.
